In less than twenty four hours there have been several destructive fires across Simcoe County.

A garage near Rosemont went up in flames Saturday afternoon. Thirty fire fighters from Rosemont and Adjala Township responded to the blaze. The detached garage, along with a boat, a car and a farm vehicle were destroyed. No one was inside the garage at the time. Fire fighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to neighbouring buildings. The cause is still under investigation.

While crews were responding to the garage fire they were called to another fire just a few kilometres away.

Trucks scrambled from one scene to the next, and were able to put-out a chimney fire quite quickly. They removed burning materials, and the fast response of crews kept the damage to a minimum.

Finally, in Barrie on Friday night, fire fighters had to deal with a blaze just west of the downtown.

A fire in a large storage trailer was put out before any damage occurred to the home or cars parked nearby. The Barrie Fire Department says no foul play is suspected. Damage is estimated at ten thousand dollars.