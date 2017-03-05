

CTV Barrie





A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Innisfil Beach Road near highway 400 on Sunday.

Emergency crews had to cut through the outside of a Jeep to extract the driver, after it crashed into another vehicle at a stop-light. The crash caused a chain reaction, and a third vehicle was hit.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and police say she will be facing charges.

The highway 400 off-ramp at Innisfil Beach Road was closed for an hour while police and the Ministry of Transportation investigated.