Multi-vehicle crash closes part of Innisfil Beach Road
Seen here, the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Innisfil Beach Road, in Innisfil, Ont. March 5, 2017 (CTV Barrie Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 7:01PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 5, 2017 7:08PM EST
A multi-vehicle crash closed a portion of Innisfil Beach Road near highway 400 on Sunday.
Emergency crews had to cut through the outside of a Jeep to extract the driver, after it crashed into another vehicle at a stop-light. The crash caused a chain reaction, and a third vehicle was hit.
The driver of the Jeep was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and police say she will be facing charges.
The highway 400 off-ramp at Innisfil Beach Road was closed for an hour while police and the Ministry of Transportation investigated.
