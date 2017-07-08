

CTV Barrie





A severe thunderstorm may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a multi-million dollar cottage in Muskoka Lakes early Saturday morning.

Just after midnight a passerby noticed the fire and called 911. The fire spread quickly and by the time fire crews arrived the 7500 square foot building was engulfed in flames.

The building was destroyed, and the estimated loss is seven million dollars. Because of the total loss, the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified.

The Fire Chief with the Muskoka Lakes Fire Department says neighbours noticed flames after severe lightning had swept through the area. The power was out in the area at the time, which makes fire officials believe is wasn’t’ an electrical fire. No one was home at the time.

The cottage was a brand new build and it is reported that the owner was supposed to move furniture in this coming week.

It is still under investigation.