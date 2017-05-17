Featured
MTO hopes construction on Hwy. 11 will be done before long weekend
Construction can be seen along Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte, Ont. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 4:50PM EDT
The province is hoping to get several construction projects done ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend.
Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation says Highway 11 by Line Six in Oro-Medonte is down to one lane in each direction as workers put in a new concrete medians. The MTO says construction should be completed on Thursday.
Concrete barriers along Highway 400 from Innisfil Beach Road to Mapleview Drive are also going in, but all lanes will be re-opened by Friday.
The MTO requires all highway work to stop by mid-day on Friday`s leading into a long weekend and resume the following business day.
Keep in mind many of the work zones don`t have shoulders for drivers to pull over to if they are in a crash.
