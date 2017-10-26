Dozens volunteers spent Thursday moving thousands of pounds of food to the new location for the Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank.

After elven years the food bank is moving to a new larger location at 818 Mosley Street to help meet the growing demand from the community. Officials are seeing a spike in seniors turning for help.

“They are living on their pensions, but when one passes away and they don’t have a nest egg then that one person can no longer manage,” said food bank manager Christina Armstrong.

It will still take several days to the food bank organized at the new location. It will reopen on Thursday November 2nd.