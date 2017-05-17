Featured
Motorcyclist seriously injured in 10th Sideroad crash
Serious crash closed the 10th Sideroad in Innisfil, Ont. on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Don Wright/ CTV Barrie)
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 3:50PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7:26PM EDT
A serious crash closed the 10th Sideroad in Innisfil for several hours.
South Simcoe Police says a motorcycle and a car collided just after 1:20 p.m. on the 10th Sideroad near the 3rd and 4th Line.
The rider of the motorcycle was taken to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
The 10th Sideroad was closed into the dinner hour.
