Featured
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Hwy. 26
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 8:09PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 8:10PM EDT
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash just outside of Barrie on Highway 26.
A motorcycle and another vehicle collided on a stretch of the highway between Anne Street North and Bayfield Street on Friday afternoon.
Police have not yet identified the person who died in the crash.
Highway 26 eastbound is expected to be closed for several hours.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.