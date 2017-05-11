Featured
Motorcycle rider ejected from bike in Caledon crash
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 11, 2017 1:08PM EDT
A motorcycle rider has been seriously injured after a crash in Caledon.
The rider was travelling on Healey Road on Wednesday night, when for some unknown reason the bike left the road and the driver was ejected.
The 17-year-old boy from Brampton was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The OPP believes speed was a factor and say charges could be laid.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.