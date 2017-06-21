Featured
Motorcycle crash closed Hwy. 400 southbound in Port Severn
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 3:53PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 7:03PM EDT
Highway 400 southbound was closed for several hours in Port Severn after a serious motorcycle crash.
Provincial police say the single-vehicle motorcycle crash happened near Quarry Road on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the OPP, the rider lost control and went off the road. The 51-year-old man from Lindsay was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
The highway was closed for several hours.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.