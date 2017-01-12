

In just two weeks nearly 200 people are scheduled to play hockey on Sparrow Lake.

That seems like plenty of time to get ready, but organizers are already concerned the annual Taylor Cup will be impacted by poor weather.

“It's too slushy at the moment for us to even get equipment out there. So we're kind of waiting to see what happens,” says Dianne Honsome.

This is the second year in a row Mother Nature has threatened the ability to play hockey on the ice.

“Last year Mother Nature came through for us and basically gave us a really good long week of very, very deep low temperatures and no snow.”

The annual tournament sees over 26 teams from across Ontario gather to play pond hockey to raise money for Princess Margaret Hospital.

Over in Bracebridge, the town's downtown skating trail sits empty. Crews are on standby, but all they need is a few days of sub-zero temperatures to finally get the trail open.

“The rain and the warmer temperatures have created a bit of problem for us,” says Walt Schmid, director of public works. “We'll be out there flooding and the volunteers will be out there flooding, but we're really going to have to nurse it.”

But it’s all in Mother Nature’s hands.