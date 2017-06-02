Lock 45 is officially open, but more than a dozen others remain closed along the Trent-Severn Waterway.

The Trent-Severn Waterway has been doing a staged opening because of high water conditions since May. Sixteen locks remain closed.

The opening of Lock 45 in Port Severn is a relief for most boaters.

"We just purchased this boat this year and we were hoping to get into the water on the opening weekend of the locks. The locks were delayed by one week,” says Richard Lesley.

Because some of the locks remain closed, local shop owners are noticing fewer boats docked in the Port Severn area.

"We’re not getting as much boat customers like normally we get a lot of people coming from their cottages and their boats coming to get groceries and things they need,” says Tegan Brissette, Port Severn General Store.

Officials expect a very busy boating season because of the free use during Canada's 150th birthday.