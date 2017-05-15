Featured
More than $20K worth of drugs seized during Barrie raids
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 11:25AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 11:45AM EDT
Police say they seized more than $20,000 worth of drugs during raids in Barrie over the weekend.
On Saturday, officers searched homes on Yonge Street and Maple Avenue, arresting four people in the process.
Officers seized 240 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of marijuana, and one gram of ecstasy. Police say the drugs have a street value of $24,800.
A 34-year-old Barrie man, a 36-year-old Barrie man, a 46-year-old Barrie woman and a 35-year-old Brampton man have been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
All four of the accused will appear in court at a future date.
