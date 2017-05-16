Police in York Region laid more than 150 distracted driving charges last week.

Between May 8 and May 14, York Regional Police say 154 drivers were charged. To go along with the charge, drivers were handed a $490 fine and three demerit points.

Investigators say most drivers were caught by YRP officers riding on public transit buses. If an officer on the bus spots a driver using a device, they radio to a nearby cruiser which then moves in.

During the same time period, officers arrested 21 impaired drivers, including a 31-year-old Toronto man who was found with a white powder under his nose and all over his shirt.

York Regional Police are thanking the public for their assistance.