More than 15 vehicles involved in a crash near Orangeville
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 1:03PM EST
Three people have been taken to hospital after more than 15 vehicles collided north of Orangeville.
The multi-vehicle crash happened on Highway 10 south of the 10th Sideroad in Mono on Wednesday, at around 11 a.m.
According to Dufferin EMS chief paramedic Tom Reid, between 18 and 20 vehicles were involved in the crash.
He says several people were assessed at the scene, but three patients were taken to hospital for treatment.
Their injuries are not considered life threatening.
Whiteouts conditions have closed the highway between Hockley Road and Highway 89.
