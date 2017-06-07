

We’re only half way through the year and emergency dispatchers in York Region have already received more than 15,000 unintentional 911 calls.

York Regional Police says that number is way too high and the public needs to be more careful with their phones.

Many of the accidental calls dispatchers receive are actually made by children, who are playing with phones. Police say phones, even without a SIM card, can still be used to dial 911.

Another major contributor is pocket dialing.

If an accidental call is made, people are asked to stay on the line and explain to the dispatcher what happened.

Officials say this will prevent resources from being tied up.