Police are on the lookout for two men who made off with more than $10,000 worth of jewelry from a Newmarket store.

A man entered a store in Upper Canada Mall on Tuesday afternoon and tried on a number of pieces. According to York Regional Police, the man then fled the store without paying for the items.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows the suspect meeting up with an accomplice, entering a Jeep and driving away.

The first suspect is described as a man between 19 and 23-years-old, about 6’1”, with a thin build and short black hair.

The second suspect is described as a bald man, with a black goatee and a medium build. The vehicle they were driving in is described as a late black 90s Jeep Grand Cherokee with a gold emblem on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.