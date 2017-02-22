Featured
More than $100K worth of drugs seized in Barrie bust
Barrie police released this image of drugs seized during a raid in Barrie, Ont.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 22, 2017 6:42PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 6:08PM EST
Police now say they seized more than $100,000 in drugs during a raid on a Barrie home on Wednesday.
Barrie police say officers found cocaine, marijuana, OxyContin, MDMA, along with a Taser and drug paraphernalia. The raid happened at a home on Engel Street, just off of Edgehill Drive.
Police also executed search warrants at a home in Innisfil. The bust follows an investigation that was launched in the fall of 2016.
Five people face a long list of charges, including a 21-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old man. All of these accused were from Barrie. A 32-year-old man from Innisfil is also charged.
All five will appear in court at a future date.
