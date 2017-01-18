

CTV Barrie





The OPP say they’ve arrested a man who broke into nine homes and stole thousands of dollars worth of items.

Officers executed a search warrant on Thursday at a home in Shelburne, where they recovered 110 items that were stolen over the course of a month and a half.

A 28-year-old Shelburne man was arrested and charged with break and enter, and possession of stolen property. More charges are pending.

Police say they received a tip that led to the arrest.

The items include tools, electronics and jewelry. The items were taken from nine homes between Nov. 29 and Jan. 4.

The OPP say they know who some of the victims are, but are asking any other victims to come forward.

Victims will have to provide a detailed list of what was stolen.