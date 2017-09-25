

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Now that fall has arrived, police have released new stats showing a startling number of collisions involving animals.

Provincial police say there have been more than 6,000 crashes involving wildlife on OPP-controlled roads this year. Three hundred of these collisions involved injuries and one resulted in a death.

Locally, the OPP say there have been 1,075 collisions with animals in 2017. This includes areas in Dufferin County, Kawartha Lakes, Muskoka, and Simcoe County.

In 2016, there were 1,784 collisions involving animals and the year before that there were 1,828.

Most of these collisions happen in the spring and fall, police say.

Motorists are asked to pay close attention when driving in rural areas.