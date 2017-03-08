Featured
More charges laid against Barrie man found with 32 weapons
Guns, swords and mini cannons were seized from a Barrie, Ont. home. They can be seen in this photo released by Barrie police.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:20PM EST
A Barrie man found with more than 30 weapons in his home is facing more charges.
On Wednesday, Barrie police charged the 57-year-old man with eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and eight counts of careless storage of a firearm.
On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Yonge Street. Inside they found 32 weapons, including 20 antique guns, a cane sword and two mini cannons.
The man has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless use of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.
The accused will appear back in court at a future date.
Here’s a list of all the weapons seized:
- One sawed-off shotgun
- Five loaded long guns
- Three unloaded long guns
- Twenty antique guns
- Two mini cannons
- One load bearing vest full of ammunition
- An excessive amount of ammunition
- One cane with removable sword
