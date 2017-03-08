

CTV Barrie





A Barrie man found with more than 30 weapons in his home is facing more charges.

On Wednesday, Barrie police charged the 57-year-old man with eight counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm and eight counts of careless storage of a firearm.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a home on Yonge Street. Inside they found 32 weapons, including 20 antique guns, a cane sword and two mini cannons.

The man has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a weapon, careless use of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm.

The accused will appear back in court at a future date.

Here’s a list of all the weapons seized: