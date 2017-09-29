The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is sounding the alarm over a disease that has been found in some white-tailed deer.

Hunters are being asked to be on the lookout for deer exhibiting symptoms of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). The potentially fatal disease spreads through the bites of small insects called midge or no-see-ums.

The MNRF issued an advisory Wednesday after two male deer were discovered dead near London, Ontario on September 12th.

The disease causes deer to lose weight, show signs of feaver and fear of people.

“One of the ways they deal with that is put themselves in bodies of water to reduce their body temperature,” said Jolanta Kowalski with the MNRF. “They will often be found dead in or near water bodies.”

The disease is not considered a threat to human health.

At this point, the MNRF is not considering the disease a major threat to the deer population but officials are asking hunters to report any cases of sick deer to the Natural Resources Information Centre at 1-800-667-1940.