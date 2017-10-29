

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police in Newmarket have found the body of a missing elderly woman.

York Regional Police found Yogaswary Yohalingam deceased more than 24 hours after she went missing from her Newmarket home.

The 88 year old was last seen leaving her home in the area of Leslie Street and St. John’s Sideroad on Saturday, at around 6 a.m. to go for a walk.

A police command post was been set up in the area of Memorial Circle and Veterans Way. Officers searched through fields and checked people’s backyards.

The investigation is still ongoing.