

CTV Barrie





A man who became lost while hunting was rescued by helicopter just west of Barrie on Tuesday night.

The OPP and Springwater firefighters searched an area around George Johnston Road and Snow Valley Road.

According to officials, the man in his 50s was out hunting in a small boat on Tuesday morning when he became lost in a flooded area of the wetland.

The man’s cellphone was reportedly low on battery life, but he managed to attract the attention of search crews by using the phone’s flashlight. His signal was also picked up as it bounced off a nearby tower.

Getting to the man was very difficult. Flooding throughout the wetland meant crews couldn’t get to him by ATV or on foot. But at 10 p.m. they located him.

“Crews from CFB Trenton repelled down out of the chopper, put a harness on the patient; lifted him into the chopper,” says deputy fire chief Jeff French. “Doesn't happen every day around here, that’s for sure.”

He was then flown to Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre to get checked out.

The area was quiet on Wednesday, but the fast flowing water is a reminder of how dangerous conditions can be. There are 15,000 acres of wetlands and the Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority says people need to be careful especially this time of year.

“Being lost it is easy to do because with the wetlands flooded it's not like going down a normal flowing river. You're just almost in like a big flooded forest lake,” says Fred Dobbs of the NVCA. “It's very challenging to know where you are in the Minesing right now.”

Officials say this is a prime example of why having a fully charged phone can make all the difference in a search effort.