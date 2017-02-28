

CTV Barrie





A rescue effort was needed just west of Barrie Tuesday night for a man who became lost while hunting.

The OPP and Springwater Firefighters searched an area around George Johnston Road and Snow Valley Road.

According to officials, the man in his 50s was out hunting in a small boat on Tuesday morning when he became lost in a flooded area of the wetland.

The man’s cellphone was reportedly low on battery life, but he managed to attract the attention of search crews by using the phone’s flashlight. His signal was also picked up as it bounced off a nearby tower.

Police used ATV’s to search for the man on nearby trails, while an OPP helicopter searched from above.

Rescue crews were able to pluck the man out with the helicopter around 10pm.

He was then flown to Barrie’s RVH to get checked out.