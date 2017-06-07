

CTV Barrie





A missing exotic cat in Tiny Township has been found.

The OPP aren’t saying where the African Serval cat was located, how the cat was apprehended or who is now in possession of the animal.

Police will only say that the cat is alive and doing well.

The 35 to 40 pounds, 42 inches tall and three feet long Serval escaped from its owner’s home on Friday. It was believed to be in the area of Tiny Beaches Road North and Forest Circle.

The animal is banned under the township's exotic animal bylaw. Animal control is now investigating.