Minor injuries are reported after a crash on a closed snowmobile trail in Springwater Township.

The crash happened in the area of Flos Road 11 and Crossland Road, just west of Elmvale on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the 70-year-old was riding on a closed trail when he struck a rock and was tossed from his sled.

County of Simcoe Paramedic Services took him to hospital with minor injuries.