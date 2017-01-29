Featured
Minor injuries after crash on closed snowmobile trail
Minor injuries are reported in a crash on this snowmobile trail in Springwater Township, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017. (Steve Mansbridge/ CTV Barrie)
Published Sunday, January 29, 2017 6:51PM EST
Minor injuries are reported after a crash on a closed snowmobile trail in Springwater Township.
The crash happened in the area of Flos Road 11 and Crossland Road, just west of Elmvale on Sunday afternoon.
According to officials, the 70-year-old was riding on a closed trail when he struck a rock and was tossed from his sled.
County of Simcoe Paramedic Services took him to hospital with minor injuries.
