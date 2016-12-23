Featured
Ministry of Natural Resources warns possible flooding in Muskoka, Parry Sound, Haliburton
Flooding hit the Muskoka area in April 2013.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 4:44PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 4:53PM EST
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety, for Muskoka, Parry Sound and Haliburton.
High water levels and flow conditions are expected throughout the area, following up for 20 mm of rain on Boxing Day. Temperatures are expected to reach between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius, which will cause additional snowmelt.
MNRF is warning drivers to use extreme caution when on forest access roads, as many are prone to washouts and may be impassible because of current water levels.
Banks and shorelines are also extremely slippery and unstable, and travelling on newly formed ice should be avoided.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Snowy start to the season will make for busy holidays at the ski slopes
- Mild weather, freezing rain expected for Christmas and Boxing Day
- Federal inmate wanted on Canada-wide warrant
- Ministry of Natural Resources warns possible flooding in Muskoka, Parry Sound, Haliburton
- Fire rips through Barrie garage, causing almost 200K in damages