The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety, for Muskoka, Parry Sound and Haliburton.

High water levels and flow conditions are expected throughout the area, following up for 20 mm of rain on Boxing Day. Temperatures are expected to reach between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius, which will cause additional snowmelt.

MNRF is warning drivers to use extreme caution when on forest access roads, as many are prone to washouts and may be impassible because of current water levels.

Banks and shorelines are also extremely slippery and unstable, and travelling on newly formed ice should be avoided.