

Staff, CTV Barrie





The Township of Minden Hills has ended the state of emergency Friday.

The state of emergency was declared on May 6th due to high water levels and flooding along the Gull and Burnt River systems.

The wide spread and significant threat to safety of persons and property from the recent flooding of the Gull River Watershed has declined, the township said in a press release.

Flood waters forced many people to voluntarily leave their homes and had closed several roads.

Water levels have been consistently dropping since mid-May.

Officials say the township is currently operating in the recovery and cleanup phases.

The Bobcaygeon Road “Sunnybrook” Main Street Bridge reopened to vehicular traffic Friday afternoon. All previously closed roads due to the flooding emergency, with the exception of the portion of Water Street have also reopened.

The township has qualified for Ontario’s Disaster Relief Assistance Program. It’s unclear how much money they will receive.