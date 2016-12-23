Featured
Mild weather, freezing rain expected for Christmas and Boxing Day
An icicle forms on a tree in Barrie, Ont. on Sunday Nov. 22, 2015. (Adam Ward/ CTV Barrie)
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 1:27PM EST
Instead of snow and cold weather for Christmas and Boxing Day, Mother Nature is sending mild weather and rain.
However a few hours of snow on Friday into Saturday should make for a white Christmas for most. A weather system from California is moving towards Ontario and 5-10 centimetres of snow could cover the Dundalk Highlands by Saturday morning, with less expected elsewhere.
Santa and his reindeer should have a fairly smooth flight in our region, because Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be quiet weather-wise.
However, a Colorado storm is forecast to head north for Boxing Day. Freezing rain, followed by rain and near record mild temperatures are expected on Monday.
