

CTV Barrie





Instead of snow and cold weather for Christmas and Boxing Day, Mother Nature is sending mild weather and rain.

However a few hours of snow on Friday into Saturday should make for a white Christmas for most. A weather system from California is moving towards Ontario and 5-10 centimetres of snow could cover the Dundalk Highlands by Saturday morning, with less expected elsewhere.

Santa and his reindeer should have a fairly smooth flight in our region, because Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be quiet weather-wise.

However, a Colorado storm is forecast to head north for Boxing Day. Freezing rain, followed by rain and near record mild temperatures are expected on Monday.