Jadyn Bourcier is like any other 9-year-old looking forward to Christmas, all while fighting to stay alive.

Bourcier is one of 148 people in the world with microvillus inclusion, a terminal intestinal disease that leads to organ failure.

“She shows us strength every day. She does it all with a smile and she puts up a really big fight,” says April Scott, Bourcier’s mother.

She's battled meningitis, countless seizures and has endured multiple surgeries. She’s fed through an intravenous tube she wears on her. Most recently she broke her ankle playing.

“She is just like any other child and she does as much as she possibly can to keep up with all of us,” says family friend Melissa Zeni.

Now Bourcier’s liver and kidneys are failing. She needs a stomach, bowel and pancreas transplants too. Five new organs all needed now.

Her family has little money. To help, they've started a GoFundMe account.

“It will go towards her comfort of living, cost of living and future funeral arrangements, unfortunately.”

Her father has one wish for Christmas.

“Keep Jadyn out of hospital for as much as possible until we get the call for transplant,” says Chris Bourcier.

Bourcier’s parents say soon the painful journey that has led the family to this Christmas will be put aside.

They will embrace and cherish the good times with what they expect to be Bourcier’s last Christmas.