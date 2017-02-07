A pair of Midland men have come up with an invention that may help take some of the sting away from big auto repairs.

Thirty years of using hammers and chisels to remove hub assemblies to fix wheel bearings was too much for J.P. Desroches.

One day Desroches had an idea. He welded some metal pieces together and called a friend who specializes in tool and dye making.

“I've known J.P. for about 20 years and he's the kind of guy that always has a new idea or invention on the go,” says Grant Eckenswiller. “I saw a diamond in the rough.”

Together they came up with the Bearing Bulldog, a 30 pound high-grade steel tool made locally.

“It removes the bearing by pulling it straight out of the hub, adding 30 pounds of force,” says Desroches. “It takes it out efficiently.”

Once in place, the Bearing Bulldog removes the hub in just a few seconds, much quicker than other tools.

“Time is money in this industry. So if you can get more cars in your shop turned around quicker it makes you more money and saves the customer money,” says Eckenswiller.

Shops and mechanics have started buying the $600 tool.

The Bearing Bulldog could be made cheaper overseas, but Eckenswiller and Desroches say it's important to them that it be made right here in Canada.