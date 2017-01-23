

CTV Barrie





The Town of Midland is looking to bring a new look to its downtown core.

Officials are looking to widen sidewalks and create a so-called “flexible lane” on King Street, which could be used for traffic or pedestrians.

“Key changes are just to bring in a lot more pedestrian space. We’re starting to realize it’s not all about cars,” says Mayor Gord McKay.

Moveable features such as billboards and pillars are also proposed to free up space as needed for large events.

“We need people downtown. The revitalization is really going to help get a better traffic flow in the downtown area, bring people to the area and keep them down here really."

The work on King Street will cost about $12 million. Some work will begin this year, but the big work will start next year.