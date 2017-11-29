In order to bring all-day, two-way GO train service to the Barrie corridor, Metrolinx will need to electrify the line, but that requires power.

Metrolinx wants to tap into a hydro transmission station on Tiffin Street and run power lines down the Barrie Collingwood Railway to the Allandale GO station. It also requires a partnership with the city.

“It's important. We want the service to happen. It's not like there is another corridor,” says Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Metrolinx wants to build the lines above ground, but the city hopes some can go underground.

“Residential areas, there is a lot intensification coming to Barrie and whatever is put into the ground isn't going to impact the rail operations,” says Ralph Scheuemann, planning engineer for the city.

The city also wants to know if the work will disrupt the freight line, which serves four companies and the traffic crossings.

"There was some concern there won't be the run time we need to support freight traffic. There is also some operating agreements with bridges. Who is going to maintain? Who is going to inspect and pay for that?" Lehman asks.

The city expects the agreement to be finalized within two years. Metrolinx is planning to have the design work done by 2019, with construction completed by 2025.