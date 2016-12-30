

GO Transit riders can expect to see an increased security presence this weekend.

Metrolinx says they are stepping up security at GO stations and on board GO vehicles for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“You will see a huge presence and on the late night trains when drinking is expected to be fairly high we will make sure every train has transit safety staff on board. It is a comprehensive plan,” Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24.

GO Transit will offer free service to riders after 7 p.m. to encourage people not to drive.

“We won’t tolerate any funny business at all and you will be watched very carefully to ensure that you keep safe.”

With files from CTV Toronto.