

CTV Barrie





A New Year’s Eve snowstorm created slushy, slippery conditions on roads across the region on Saturday.

Several spinouts were reported along local highways as drivers navigated messy highways to finish errands and travel to their destinations in time to ring in 2017.

The OPP had reported nearly 30 collisions across the region by late Saturday afternoon.

None involved any serious injuries.

Environment Canada said Muskoka, Parry Sound, and Haliburton were expected to be hit with the most snow, with a total of 15 fresh centimetres possible by New Year’s Day.

Areas to the south, including Barrie, Simcoe County and York Region, were expecting around 10 centimetres or less, with the snow expected to taper offby the midnight hour.

New Year’s Day forecasts were calling for sunny breaks for most of the region before a return to more snow – or even a rain/snow mix - on Monday.