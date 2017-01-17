Featured
Men smash cases at Newmarket jewelry store with hammers
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 2:49PM EST
Police are searching for two men who robbed a Newmarket jewelry store while armed with hammers.
The men entered a jewelry store on Main Street, north of Timothy Street on Monday, at around 2:40 p.m. York Regional Police say the men were armed with hammers and started smashing display cases.
The men stole the jewelry and quickly fled the region on foot. No injuries are reported.
The suspects are described as being of Asian descent, 5’6”, in their early 20s. They were seen wearing black jackets and their faces were covered with black balaclavas.
Surveillance video or images have not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
