Memorial service held today for Wiarton Willie
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 10:05AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 30, 2017 6:50PM EDT
A memorial service was held Saturday for Wiarton Willie, the albino groundhog at the centre of Canada's most high-profile weather forecasting tradition.
Willie died earlier this month at the age of 13.
South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson officiated the service Saturday morning in Wiarton's Bluewater Park.
"We're just super proud of Willie and what he has done for our town," said Jackson.
Officials say Willie's two-year-old understudy Wee Willie will take his place on Groundhog Day 2018.
Folklore dictates that if a groundhog sees his shadow, residents must endure six more weeks of winter.
No shadow means warmer weather is on the way sooner than expected.
- With files from The Canadian Press