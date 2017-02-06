

CTV Barrie





A memorial has been set on the side of a snowmobile trail after a fatal crash over the weekend.

The OPP say Dylan Robinson was leading a group of sleds on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) trail in the Blue Mountains, when he hit a gully and was thrown from the snowmobile.

The crash happened at around 8 p.m. on Friday. The 25-year-old Nottawasaga man rushed to hospital with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead.

The memorial, which contains a cross with “RIP Dylan” on it, could be seen Monday surrounded by flowers and a Toronto Blue Jays hat.

The trail was in an "open limited" status at the time, which means sledders are advised to use extreme care and reduce their speed.

Police haven't said how fast Robinson's snowmobile was going.