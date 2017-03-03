

CTV Barrie





It’s about to get a little more expensive to have a membership with Costco.

The whole sale retailer announced on Friday that “goldstar” (individual), business and business add-on members will see an increase of $5. That means the cost will jump from $55 to $60.

The cost for executive memberships will rise from $110 to $120. The increases are in effect for both Canadian and American customers.

The increase follows a weaker than expected holiday shopping season.

Costco says the increase will take effect June 1.

With files from CTVNews.ca