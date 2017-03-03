Featured
Membership fees on the rise at Costco
Customers walk out of Costco in Montreal on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2012. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 1:43PM EST
It’s about to get a little more expensive to have a membership with Costco.
The whole sale retailer announced on Friday that “goldstar” (individual), business and business add-on members will see an increase of $5. That means the cost will jump from $55 to $60.
The cost for executive memberships will rise from $110 to $120. The increases are in effect for both Canadian and American customers.
The increase follows a weaker than expected holiday shopping season.
Costco says the increase will take effect June 1.
With files from CTVNews.ca
