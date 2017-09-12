A proposed plan to build a medical marijuana facility in Barrie could bring more than 100 jobs.

Skytek Pharmaceuticals wants to build a $7 million, 65,000 square foot facility on Rawson Avenue in the heart of barrier’s south end industrial park.

“One hundred and twenty jobs is a very significant number,” says Mayor Jeff Lehman. “It would make them a very significant employer in the city.”

The city has already agreed to sell the land to Skytek and on Monday night, councillors signed off on some details covering where production can happen on the site.

“It was really almost an administrative change, but it was an important one to be able to close the deal.”

But there's one more catch. The licence Skytek needs to produce medical marijuana must come from Ottawa.

Those approvals have been on hold, while the government works on a new law covering the production and distribution of marijuana.

Skytek officials hope to get the go-ahead by the end of the year.

“The deal has been agreed. It does not close until the company receives their licence,” Lehman says.

If that happens, this would be the first such facility in Barrie.