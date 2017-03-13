

CTV Barrie





People in Meaford are looking for answers about the future of their hospital.

Town council had the CEO of Grey Bruce Health Service, Lance Thurston, on hand to explain the proposal to move day surgeries to Owen Sound.

Grey Bruce Health Services says it will save significant money by moving day surgeries out of its three smaller hospitals.

“It will yield savings, and substantial savings, both operating and capital, but also just from the clinical perspective it's the right thing to do," says Thurston.

It says the province's outdated funding formula for hospitals means they have to focus on providing the best quality of care.

“We have consistency of quality, consistency in costs, without affecting patient quality, without affecting the volumes. Patient care is still maintained but we're actually doing it in a way that's more sustainable long term."

The hospital board says it will not consider any additional cuts until it hears from the province on its request for more funding.

A decision on day surgeries is expected this spring.