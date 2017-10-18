

CTV Barrie





A 24-year-old man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital after being hit by a bucket and tire while working on a farm in Meaford.

The man’s serious injuries brought emergency crews to a farm on the Blue Mountains-Meaford Townline around 3 p.m. last Friday.

According to Grey County OPP, the man was using a tractor with a stone fork bucket to install tires on a second tractor. While he was working, the bucket released. The man was hit with both the bucket and a tire.

The man is expected to survive.