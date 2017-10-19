

CTV Barrie





A major link across Highway 400 in Barrie’s south end is open again to traffic.

The City of Barrie and Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation wrapped up work on the McKay Road bridge on Wednesday, after 16 months of construction.

Crews demolished the previous aging bridge in order to put the new one in place.

McKay Road is a major east to west connection running along Barrie’s southern border with Innisfil.