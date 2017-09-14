

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Canadian master corporal is being accused of sexual assault at CFB Borden.

The Canadian Armed Forces says the alleged incident happened at Borden during training in 2011. It involved another military member.

“We take all allegations of sexual assault seriously and investigate to determine the facts, analyse evidence, and when warranted, lay appropriate charges. This charge reflects that ongoing effort and illustrates the commitment of Military Police to protect the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces and to ensure support for victims of criminal sexual offences,” said Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, commanding officer of the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service.

The accused was at CFB Borden for training and was not posted there.

He could face a possible court martial.