

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





“Massive fireball, massive explosions and a chain reaction.”

Struggling to describe what happened last night on Highway 400, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt called the fiery crash that killed at least three people “the most unbelievable scene” he had ever witnessed.

It all started on the highway north of Highway 88, at around 11:30 p.m. Traffic had slowed because of a three-vehicle collision.

“They observed a massive collision, followed by a fireball just behind them in the ensuing traffic,” Schmidt said.

The crash involved five trucks and at least two fuel tankers. At least 14 vehicles were involved in the pileup.

Schmidt said the fiery crash was so intense it twisted metal. Almost nothing is left of some vehicles.

“Two fully loaded fuel tanker trucks; they ruptured and caused a massive fireball and explosions that continued for two, two and a half hours.”

Schmidt says fuel leaked from the tankers and fire flowed down the highway.

“People were literally running for their lives to not be encompassed by the moving fire that was on the highway and was down in the ditch.”

The flames were finally extinguished at around 2 a.m. Fire crews are still on scene putting out hotspots.

With three confirmed dead, officers are still scouring the scene for other potential victims.

The exact cause of the crash is still unknown, but Schmidt says their initial investigation points to inattentive driving as a possible leading factor.

Witnesses have reported to police that a transport truck travelling north on Highway 400 collided with the vehicles that had stopped for the earlier collision.

Highway 400 is going to be closed between Highway 88 and 89 for several hours, while emergency crews examine the scene and crews rebuild the damaged highway.

Officials say the highway might not be open until tomorrow.

Witnesses recount what they saw

Nicholas Marrs and his girlfriend were driving on the highway from Toronto when they got caught in the aftermath of the crash.

“It was horrible. We saw a giant flash of orange light. When we looked up we saw this transport truck, the whole highway just engulfed in flames,” said Marrs.

He said flames spread to the forest and were moving towards them.

The crash happened just 500 metres in front of Sara Hlywka.

“The sky went yellow,” she says. “If I didn’t break as hard as I did and if I didn’t veer off then I would have been dead.”

She believes if she was going any faster, she would have been caught in the crash. She believes someone was watching over her.

“I think it changed my perspective of life and I think I’m going to hug my children a little tighter because if it wasn’t for them I don’t think I would have stopped the way I did.”

She phoned her family to tell them she was OK, but they thought the worst.

“They thought I was calling to tell them this was my time to go, but it was me telling them I was safe.”

A coroner’s inquest request

During a news conference on Wednesday morning, Premier Kathleen Wynne passed on her condolences to the victims.

“It was a horrible tragedy. My heart goes out to all the victims and their families,” she said.

She says her government will be advised if there’s more that can be done to prevent these deadly crashes.

Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown shared his condolences on Twitter and called for a coroner’s inquest.

With files from CTV Toronto and The Canadian Press.