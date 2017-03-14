

The Canadian Press





LEEDS, Ont. -- A crash involving at least 30 vehicles on a major highway east of Toronto caused a chemical spill on Tuesday, prompting police to evacuate the area.

The pile-up on Highway 401 east of Kingston, Ont., involved cars and about a dozen transport trucks, provincial police Const. Sandra Barr said.

"One of the transports involved is leaking a toxic substance," Barr said. "As a precaution, we've done an evacuation because there are residents within the vicinity."

It was not clear how many residents were involved in the evacuation or what the chemical was but first responders were dealing with the situation in white-out conditions, Barr said.

No one was reported killed in the crash that happened in poor weather at about 2 p.m. ET in the area of Lansdowne, Ont., police said.

However, people in need of medical attention were being sent to hospitals in Kingston and Brockville. The Kingston general hospital said it was told to expect about 10 people, including one person in critical condition, but gave no more details.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes but the highway was closed in both directions around the accident site. It was not clear when the highway would reopen.

Despite the poor weather conditions, that included icy roads and blowing snow, Barr said officers were trying to stop one motorist speeding at about 160 kilometres an hour on the highway that has a 100 kilometre an hour limit before the crash, but she said that incident was not related to the pileup.