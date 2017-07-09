

CTV Barrie





The Mariposa Folk Festival could break its attendance record this year. The record attendance of 24, 000 people was set back in 2010, but officials say they could top that this year.

“We are just shy of those numbers this year,” says festival organizer Pam Carter.

The finally tally won’t be known until early next week when the festival is completely wrapped.

Record crowds have also translated into record spending in Orillia.

“Last year the economic impact was about 2.2 million dollars,” says Carter. “When I run the figures this year, I expect it will be much higher than that.”

The festival is striking a chord with local businesses.

“We were sold out both nights. We probably had about eighty percent of our guests going to the Mariposa Folk Festival,” says Michelle Hollywell with the local Best Western Inn.

Mariposa officials say they will start booking next year’s acts in August, once they’ve gone over the audience surveys, which will help them understand what the audience liked and wants to see more of.

But, some people aren’t waiting for acts to be announced. Advanced ticket sales for 2018 are already selling at a record pace.