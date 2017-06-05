

CTV Barrie





A former boarding school teacher accused of sexually assaulting two vulnerable female students 30 years ago has been found not guilty.

Giancarlo Marchi, who is now 50, was a physical education teacher and school handyman in the 1980s at Bay Point Academy.

The private boarding school for troubled youth operated out of Innisfil and Orangeville.

From the beginning, Marchi pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexual assault and gross indecency.

The judge said the testimony of the women, who were 13 at the time, left reasonable doubt and Marchi's testimony was believable.