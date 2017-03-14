

Shooting a man in the head, chest and arm with pellets has led to a fine, a suspension and other consequences.

The case was heard in Owen Sound court last week. It relates to a hunting expedition that took place last October on Griffith Island, a private shooting and hunting club located on an island in Georgian Bay, north of the city.

Court heard that multiple people were hunting upland birds when one of them – someone from the Caledon area – shot pellets that hit another member of the hunting party.

The man was pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm without reasonable consideration for people or property.

He was fined $4,000, suspended from hunting for one year, and ordered to take a hunting education course before being allowed to hunt again.