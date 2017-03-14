Featured
Man who repeatedly shot a fellow hunter handed a fine, suspension
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, March 14, 2017 4:29PM EDT
Shooting a man in the head, chest and arm with pellets has led to a fine, a suspension and other consequences.
The case was heard in Owen Sound court last week. It relates to a hunting expedition that took place last October on Griffith Island, a private shooting and hunting club located on an island in Georgian Bay, north of the city.
Court heard that multiple people were hunting upland birds when one of them – someone from the Caledon area – shot pellets that hit another member of the hunting party.
The man was pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm without reasonable consideration for people or property.
He was fined $4,000, suspended from hunting for one year, and ordered to take a hunting education course before being allowed to hunt again.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
- Wynne defends government’s plan to lower hydro rates during Barrie stop
- Massive crash, chemical spill on Hwy. 401 near Brockville
- 'I'm playing just as well as I always have': Glenn Howard not ready to retire
- First-time homebuyers can’t keep up with Barrie bidding wars
- Pair wanted in connection to weekend stabbing arrested at McDonald's