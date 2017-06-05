Featured
Man who barricaded himself inside home charged
Seen here, tactical response to barricaded person inside Orillia residence on June 3, 2017 (CTV Barrie Don Wright)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 6:07PM EDT
A man, who barricaded himself inside an Orillia home over the weekend, is facing several charges.
On Saturday morning, OPP officers were called to a residence on Mississaga Street after a man barricaded himself inside. Police say the man was involved in a previous call earlier that day.
Officers told neighbours in the surrounding area to stay inside while they dealt with the situation.
The 27-year-old Orillia man has been charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The accused appeared in court on Monday.
