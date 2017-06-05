

A man, who barricaded himself inside an Orillia home over the weekend, is facing several charges.

On Saturday morning, OPP officers were called to a residence on Mississaga Street after a man barricaded himself inside. Police say the man was involved in a previous call earlier that day.

Officers told neighbours in the surrounding area to stay inside while they dealt with the situation.

The 27-year-old Orillia man has been charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused appeared in court on Monday.